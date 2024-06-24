The Meghalaya Special Response Team and State Disaster Response Force have launched a search operation to trace the body of a 16-year-old boy who drowned at the Wahumkhrah river on June 23.

According to media reports, the boy, a resident of Meghalaya’s Urkaliar had gone to the river front to swim when the water reported a strong current. He was accompanied with his friends, however, during the time of incident he was in the river alone.

Following the unfortunate incident, the police personnel constituted four teams who were promptly rushed to the scene to trace the missing boy.



During the search operation, one of the teams extended their search till the Mawlai Bridge however, the body could not be traced.

The search operation to locate the body will resume on June 24 morning.