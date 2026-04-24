Meghalaya brings 20.89 hectares under community reserve in Garo Hills

The Meghalaya government has declared a new community reserve in East Garo Hills district, bringing a forest area under formal protection and community-led management.

A notification issued by the Forest and Environment Department confirms that the Bijasik Matwa A’pal Community Forest, located under Songsak block, has been designated as the “Bijasik Matwa A’pal Community Reserve” with immediate effect under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The reserve covers an area of approximately 20.89 hectares. The notification details the boundary demarcation of the reserve across north, east, south and west directions, listing specific geographic coordinates and local landmarks such as streams, paddy fields and village lands to define its limits.

Officials said the move is aimed at strengthening conservation efforts while involving local communities in the protection and management of forest resources. Community reserves are typically managed with the participation of local stakeholders, balancing ecological preservation with livelihood needs.

The government has also constituted a management committee for the reserve. The body will be headed by a chairman and include representatives from the local community along with officials from the Forest Department. The Divisional Forest Officer of East and West Garo Hills (Wildlife Division), or a nominated officer, will serve as the member secretary.

As per the notification, the chairman of the committee will also function as the Honorary Wildlife Warden for the reserve, indicating a community-driven approach to conservation governance.

The declaration adds to Meghalaya’s network of protected areas and reflects ongoing efforts to involve indigenous and local communities in safeguarding biodiversity.