Meghalaya brings indigenous sport and music to forefront with Mi-Kari festival in Ampati

Mi-Kari Festival 2026 was inaugurated at Students’ Field in Ampati, marking a renewed focus on indigenous culture, youth participation and local enterprise in Meghalaya's South West Garo Hills.

Organised by the District Administration of South West Garo Hills in collaboration with the Departments of Tourism and Arts & Culture, the two-day event brings traditional games, grassroots music and community-led businesses to the forefront. The festival is expected to be included in Meghalaya’s annual cultural calendar as a recurring event aimed at strengthening tourism and the rural economy in the region.

Traditional Garo sports drew strong participation from local youth. Competitions included Rong·ma Chilsusaa, Wa·pong Sika, An·ding Oka, Jakpong Pesusaa, Makkre Wagong Mala and Budu Salsuaa. These games, rooted in agrarian practices and collective identity, were positioned as part of efforts to safeguard intangible cultural heritage while making it accessible to wider audiences.

A flower show and the ‘Ampati’s Got Talent’ segment highlighted local talent. Performances were held by Saldorik, Restless Desire, Johnny Lee and band, and Farlay Cheran and band, alongside emerging musicians supported under the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme.

Legislators Subir Marak (Rangsakona), Sanjay A. Sangma (Mahendraganj) and Ian Botham K. Sangma (Salmanpara) attended the inauguration. Speakers underlined the importance of providing platforms for local talent and entrepreneurs, and confirmed that Mi-Kari will be organised annually. The event was described as both a cultural celebration and an economic opportunity for self-help groups and small businesses in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Anendya Raajsshre said the festival aims to strengthen community bonds while encouraging young people to engage with local opportunities.

Exhibition stalls by farmers, artisans, self-help groups and young entrepreneurs formed a significant component of the event, reflecting the state government’s emphasis on rural tourism and community-driven growth.

The second day will feature ‘Master Chef Ampati’, showcasing indigenous cuisine, a Healthy Baby Show, performances by Tura Dance Academy and live music by Tony Balsam, Amachi and Lynx, Jowai. Organisers said the expanded programming is intended to deepen cultural participation while drawing visitors to the district.