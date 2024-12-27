R&DE (BRO) Shillong, the research wing of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the Ministry of Defence, is advancing new technologies to improve road construction in challenging environments. The initiative focuses on developing long-term, sustainable solutions for road construction in the North Eastern and Northern Regions, where extreme weather conditions—such as heavy rainfall and snowfall—pose significant challenges to road durability.

Chief Engineer Rajeev Dua highlighted that even the best-quality roads in these areas often fail to meet their expected lifespan due to the harsh weather, leading to frequent maintenance and increased costs. He emphasised the urgent need for innovative technology and materials to address these issues and reduce the financial burden on state governments.

R&DE (BRO) has collaborated with prestigious institutions, including CRRI and several IITs and NITs, to combine academic research with practical experience. This partnership aims to develop cutting-edge technology for road construction in high-rainfall and high-snowfall areas. Numerous research projects on bituminous and concrete construction are already underway, with additional proposals in development.

The organisation is also working with the industry to test new materials that could enhance the lifespan of bituminous pavements and accelerate road construction while maintaining high quality. These advancements are expected to benefit not only the North Eastern States but also contribute to infrastructure improvements across the country.

Through its research and development efforts, R&DE (BRO) is striving to improve infrastructure development and maintenance, benefiting both the BRO and the broader civil engineering community, including State PWDs, for more efficient and cost-effective road construction.