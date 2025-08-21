Meghalaya BSF announces 300 constable GD posts for ST candidates

The Border Security Force (BSF) has opened recruitment for 300 Constable (General Duty) positions, exclusively reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates from Meghalaya.

According to the notification, 191 posts are available for male candidates and 34 for female candidates. Additionally, 64 posts are reserved for male applicants from border districts and 11 for female candidates from border districts.

The recruitment drive aims to provide opportunities to Meghalaya’s tribal youth, particularly those living in border areas. The BSF has stated that the initiative is part of its effort to strengthen local participation in safeguarding the nation’s frontiers.

Applicants can find the detailed advertisement, issued on August 18, 2025, on the official websites www.bsf.gov.in

and rectt.bsf.gov.in. The notification outlines eligibility conditions, educational qualifications, physical standards, age criteria, and the complete rally schedule.

The BSF has urged eligible men and women from the ST community in Meghalaya to apply and take part in the selection process.