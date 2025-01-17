The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya apprehended an Indian national in possession of a significant cache of foreign currency near the Indo-Bangladesh border in the East Khasi Hills district.

Acting on specific input, the BSF personnel, on January 15, launched an operation following which they apprehended the individual who was found with 3,66,850 Bangladeshi Taka (BDT) and Rs 1,15,510 in Indian currency.

The arrest was made as part of BSF’s ongoing operations to safeguard the border and curb illegal activities.

Earlier this week, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya detained four Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian touts near the international border in East Khasi Hills.

The operations is a testament to the relentless efforts of the security force and shows the dedication of the personnel in preventing unlawful activities and ensuring the security of the border.