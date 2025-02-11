The Border Security Forces (BSF) in Meghalaya, on February 10, foiled an infiltration attempt along the international border and apprehended three Bangladeshi female nationals.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, vigilant troops of the 4th Battalion launched an operation along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the East Khasi Hills district.

The forces held the females while they were attempting to cross the international boundary.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Earlier, in another operation, the security personnel initiated a well-coordinated special operation, leading to the apprehension of an individual attempting to infiltrate India from Bangladesh near the international border in East Khasi Hills district.

The operation was launched after the personnel detected suspicious movement along the border and swiftly took action.