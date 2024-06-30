Border Security Force (BSF) troops from the 193 Battalion in Meghalaya apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter India illegally on June 30. The incident occurred in the East Khasi Hills district.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel stationed at Dangar Tri Junction stopped a Maruti Alto car, leading to the detention of two Indian accomplices along with the Bangladeshi nationals. The foreign nationals were identified as Mohibur Rehman (30) and Kudus Miah (25) from Sunamganj district, and Mubarak Hossain (16) from Sylhet district in Bangladesh.

During initial questioning, the apprehended individuals reportedly claimed they had entered Indian territory with the intention of seeking employment in Kashmir.

The BSF has handed over all detained individuals to the Dangar Police Station in East Khasi Hills for further legal proceedings.