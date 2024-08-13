A BSF operation near the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district has led to the apprehension of three Indian nationals attempting to smuggle sugar into Bangladesh.

The incident occurred on August 12, when troops from the 181 Battalion of BSF Meghalaya intercepted a suspicious vehicle during a routine check.

Acting on intelligence, BSF personnel established a mobile checkpoint in the border area. Upon inspection, they discovered 1,000 kg of sugar hidden beneath a layer of sand in the vehicle.

The driver and two co-drivers were unable to provide valid documentation for the sugar consignment.

BSF Meghalaya has handed over the apprehended individuals and the seized sugar to the customs office in Dalu for further investigation and legal proceedings.