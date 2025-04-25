A total of 78 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier in the first quarter of 2025, marking a significant push against illegal infiltration and cross-border crime along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The arrests, made alongside the detention of 37 Indian nationals, are part of an ongoing crackdown on smuggling networks and unauthorised movement across the international boundary. BSF officials also identified and apprehended six touts responsible for facilitating these illegal crossings. The information gathered from initial questioning has been shared with state police and other agencies to track down larger networks operating in the region.

In parallel to these arrests, BSF troops launched multiple anti-smuggling operations, seizing contraband worth approximately Rs 11.70 crore. The haul included over 750 cattle, narcotics like Yaba tablets and ganja, liquor, clothing, and other items being trafficked into Bangladesh.

Maintaining pressure on smuggling syndicates and human traffickers, BSF Meghalaya continued close coordination with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) through regular field-level meetings. These sessions helped in addressing infiltration routes, raising operational concerns, and building joint strategies for better border management.

BSF also extended its role beyond enforcement, conducting 22 Civic Action Programs and 13 blood donation camps to support local communities in border areas. Free health check-ups and distribution of essential supplies were carried out in several remote villages, reflecting the force’s dual commitment to security and welfare.

Officials confirmed that actionable intelligence gathered during this period is now driving joint investigations aimed at disrupting organised cross-border networks. With a strong emphasis on zero tolerance, BSF Meghalaya remains focused on preventing infiltration, curbing smuggling, and maintaining vigilance along the international border.