Meghalaya BSF apprehends Bangladeshi national in West Garo Hills border
BSF in Meghalaya captures a Bangladeshi national near the West Garo Hills border. The individual lacked proper documents, highlighting the BSF's efforts in border security.
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Meghalaya BSF apprehends Bangladeshi national in West Garo Hills border
A Bangladeshi man was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) troops while attempting to illegally enter India on October 10. The incident occurred near the international border in West Garo Hills district, Meghalaya.
Acting on specific intelligence, personnel from the 100th Battalion BSF Meghalaya intercepted the individual as he tried to cross into Indian territory. The man was identified as Md Rabibul Islam Robin, a resident of Sherpur district in Bangladesh.
Following standard procedure, BSF officials transferred custody of the apprehended individual to the Dalu Police Station for further investigation.
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