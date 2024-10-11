A Bangladeshi man was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) troops while attempting to illegally enter India on October 10. The incident occurred near the international border in West Garo Hills district, Meghalaya.

Acting on specific intelligence, personnel from the 100th Battalion BSF Meghalaya intercepted the individual as he tried to cross into Indian territory. The man was identified as Md Rabibul Islam Robin, a resident of Sherpur district in Bangladesh.

Following standard procedure, BSF officials transferred custody of the apprehended individual to the Dalu Police Station for further investigation.