Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Meghalaya apprehended a Bangladeshi citizen and two Indian nationals on Monday, seizing Rs 2.32 lakh in Indian currency. The arrests took place near the international border in the East Khasi Hills district.

Acting on intelligence, personnel from the 110 Battalion BSF Meghalaya stopped a vehicle on the Ryngku-Mawsynram road. The Bangladeshi national was identified as Mohmmad Milan Ahamed, a resident of Sunamganj district in Bangladesh.

The BSF has not released the names of the two Indian associates involved in the incident. All three individuals, along with the seized cash, have been transferred to Mawsynram Police Station for further investigation.