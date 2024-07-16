Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Meghalaya detained a Bangladeshi national attempting to smuggle liquor across the border on July 15. The arrest took place in the East Jaintia Hills district, near the India-Bangladesh border.

Acting on specific intelligence, personnel from the 172 Battalion BSF conducted a targeted operation in the vicinity of Border Outpost Dona. The operation led to the apprehension of 22-year-old Shameem, a resident of Sylhet district in Bangladesh.

The suspect was caught in possession of several bottles of liquor, suggesting a potential smuggling attempt. Following the arrest, both Shameem and the seized liquor were handed over to the Umkiang Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.