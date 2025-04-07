A Bangladeshi national suspected of facilitating illegal cross-border activities was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near Dawki in Meghalaya on April 6.

Acting on precise intelligence, troops from the 4th Battalion maintained close surveillance near the Indo-Bangladesh border and identified suspicious movement in the area.

The individual, later identified as Md. Ibrahim (21) from Sylhet District was caught while attempting to move covertly near the border. His behavior raised red flags consistent with smuggling and potential infiltration efforts.

During questioning, Ibrahim reportedly admitted to being involved in touting operations linked to smuggling and aiding illegal crossings between India and Bangladesh.

Following his detention, he was handed over to the Dawki Police Station for further legal proceedings.