Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya detained four Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian touts near the international border in East Khasi Hills on January 12.

Acting on specific intelligence, troops from the 4 Battalion intercepted the group as they attempted illegal entry into India, according to a statement from the BSF’s Public Relations Officer.

The Bangladeshi nationals admitted during preliminary questioning that they intended to settle in India with the help of the Indian touts, who were facilitating their movement. All seven individuals have been handed over to Dawki Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The BSF reiterated its commitment to securing India’s borders and curbing illegal activities, including infiltration and smuggling, along the international boundary.