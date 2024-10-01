Four Indian nationals were apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district on September 30. The operation intercepted a significant smuggling attempt of sugar and garlic destined for the border area.

Acting on intelligence, personnel from the 110 Battalion BSF stopped four vehicles travelling towards Shella via Ichhamati road. Three trucks were loaded with sugar, while the fourth carried garlic. The total estimated value of the seized goods is approximately Rs 10 lakh.

When questioned, the drivers were unable to produce valid documentation for transporting such large quantities of these commodities. This raised suspicions about the legality of the shipment and its intended destination.

After the initial interception, both the apprehended individuals and the confiscated goods were transferred to the jurisdiction of the Land & Customs Office in Bholaganj for further investigation.