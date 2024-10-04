The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended one Bangladeshi infiltrator along the international border in the state.

Acting on specific input, the 4th Battalion of the BSF, on October 3 apprehended the individual while he was trying to infiltrate the country.

Investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier this week, four Indian nationals were apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district.

The operation intercepted a significant smuggling attempt of sugar and garlic destined for the border area.

Acting on intelligence, personnel from the 110 Battalion BSF stopped four vehicles travelling towards Shella via Ichhamati road. Three trucks were loaded with sugar, while the fourth carried garlic. The total estimated value of the seized goods is approximately Rs 10 lakh.