Border Security Force troops intercepted smuggled goods worth Rs 9.5 lakh along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya on January 5.

The seizure included garlic, cattle, sugar, and an Alto car used for transportation. One Indian national was apprehended during the operation.

A separate operation led to the recovery of a huge contraband of items, including zeera, which was being transported in four mini trucks in the East Khasi Hills district.

Earlier last week, the Meghalaya BSF busted a smuggling attempt, seizing contraband worth over Rs 4.5 lakh, including sugar, garlic, blankets, liquor and betel nut.