Meghalaya BSF apprehends one, seizes Rs 9.5 lakh worth contraband at Indo-Bangla border
Border Security Force troops intercepted smuggled goods worth Rs 9.5 lakh along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya on January 5.
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Meghalaya BSF apprehends one, seizes Rs 9.5 lakh worth contraband at Indo-Bangla border
Border Security Force troops intercepted smuggled goods worth Rs 9.5 lakh along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya on January 5.
The seizure included garlic, cattle, sugar, and an Alto car used for transportation. One Indian national was apprehended during the operation.
A separate operation led to the recovery of a huge contraband of items, including zeera, which was being transported in four mini trucks in the East Khasi Hills district.
Earlier last week, the Meghalaya BSF busted a smuggling attempt, seizing contraband worth over Rs 4.5 lakh, including sugar, garlic, blankets, liquor and betel nut.
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