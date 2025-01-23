Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Meghalaya successfully intercepted six Bangladeshi nationals attempting to illegally cross the Indo-Bangladesh border in East Jaintia Hills.

During a routine border surveillance, alert personnel from the 172 Battalion noticed suspicious movements and launched an immediate search operation. The apprehended group included four adults and two children who admitted to having entered India months earlier and working as domestic workers in Bangalore.

The individuals were identified as: Shilpi Sikdher (26), Rumana Edrish (23), Mariya Sikdher (11), Rohima Sikdher (6), Rahat Edrish (7), and Farooq Sikdher (2).

All six were from Bagerhat district in Bangladesh. They were intercepted while attempting to return to Bangladesh through unauthorised border routes.

The BSF handed over the group and seized items to the Umkiang police station for further investigation and legal proceedings, reaffirming their commitment to border security and preventing illegal border crossings.