Meghalaya BSF troops detained three Bangladeshi citizens on March 18 along the international border in the West Garo Hills District.

The arrests came after the 22nd Battalion received specific intelligence regarding unauthorised border crossings. Officials have not yet released details about the identities of those apprehended or their suspected reasons for entering Indian territory.

In an earlier operation, personnel from the 50th Battalion BSF Meghalaya, in coordination with local police, intercepted a vehicle in the South West Garo Hills district and apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals along with an Indian auto driver attempting to cross the border illegally.

The detained individuals, along with the seized vehicle, were handed over to Mehenderganj Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.