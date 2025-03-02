Troops of the 4th Battalion, Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya, intercepted a vehicle and detained three Bangladeshi nationals along with an Indian driver near the international border in East Khasi Hills district.

The operation, based on specific intelligence, took place in the Umsyiem area, where BSF personnel stopped a Swift Dzire attempting to cross the border.

The detained individuals, identified as residents of Dhaka, Bangladesh, were found to be illegally entering India.

Authorities have handed over the apprehended individuals and the seized vehicle to Pynursla Police Station for legal proceedings. The BSF continues its efforts to strengthen border security and prevent unauthorised crossings.