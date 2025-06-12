Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Meghalaya apprehended two Indian nationals and seized contraband goods valued at more than Rs 37 lakh during multiple operations near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Acting on specific intelligence, troops from the 4th Battalion BSF launched coordinated search operations in East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills.

Suspicious movement near the international border led to the interception of a vehicle, in which a large quantity of smuggled items was found. The detained individuals failed to produce valid documentation for the goods.

The suspects and the seized items were handed over to local police for further legal action.

BSF officials said the operations reflect the force’s continued vigilance and commitment to disrupting illegal cross-border trade in the region.