The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya apprehended two Indian nationals with a huge consignment of apples near the international border of East Khasi Hills district.

Acting on specific intelligence input, the 4th Battalion of the Meghalaya BSF also intercepted two vehicles which were loaded with 40 boxes of apple consignments in Dawki-Lynkhat road in Pyrdwah bordering area.

The apples were meant for smuggling into Bangladesh.

One of the vehicles was an Alto car, while the other a Maruti van. Upon questioning, the drivers failed to justify carriage of the consignment besides failing to produce any valid documents pertaining to the consignment.

The apprehended persons along with the vehicle and consignments were handed over to Customs Pynursla.

Earlier this week, BSF troops stationed in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, successfully foiled a smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh border. Acting on suspicious activity, the 172 Battalion of the Border Security Force seized 980 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, a substance frequently smuggled into Bangladesh.