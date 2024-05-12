The Border Security Force (BSF) on May 11, arrested two individuals from the international border in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district in connection with possession of fake currency notes.

They were acting on a tip off, and conducted an operation in Nayabazar border outpost.

The personnel seized a huge amount of Bangladeshi currency notes from the possession of the two accused who are reportedly residents of Meghalaya. They were identified as Balanus Mawroh from Nongjri Wahsier and Enterness Khongsni from Nongjritluh.

Apart from currency notes, the BSF personnel also seized 3.40 lakh in cash, roughly equivalent to Rs. 2.42 lakh.

On noticing two Indian nationals of suspicious behaviour near the border, the BSF searched them, recovering a bag containing Bangladeshi taka notes in denominations of 500. Following the check, the two men were taken into custody and handed over to the Pynursla police station for further investigation.

In an earlier incident, three persons were arrested after heroin worth Rs 3.6 crore was seized from their possession in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on May 8.

According to the police, the arrests were made during search operations conducted at two Guwahati-bound buses coming from Silchar while the vehicles Meghalaya.