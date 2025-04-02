An Israeli female tourist expressed gratitude to the Border Security Force (BSF) for assisting her after she suffered burn injuries.

BSF personnel from the 4th Battalion provided immediate medical attention on March 31, responding promptly to the emergency and ensuring she received the necessary care.

The tourist thanked the force for its kindness and swift response, which aided in her recovery.

Earlier, the Meghalaya BSF apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian nationals near Pyrdwah Village in East Khasi Hills. The individuals were caught attempting to cross the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally.

Acting on intelligence inputs, BSF’s 4th Battalion intercepted the movement of the Bangladeshi nationals, who were being transported in a taxi by two Indian nationals. The timely action prevented their unlawful entry into Indian territory.