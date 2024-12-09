Meghalaya BSF-Bangladesh BGB hold border coordination meet, discuss plans of mutual interest
BSF Meghalaya and BGB held a strategic meeting in Bangladesh focusing on border management. Meanwhile, BSF thwarted a sugar smuggling attempt near the East Khasi Hills border.
The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held a commander-level border co-ordination meeting at Karaitoli LCP (BD) recently.
During the meeting, discussions were held on Co-ordinated Border Management Plan and other matters of mutual interest.
Earlier, the Meghalaya BSF apprehended four Indian nationals near the international border in East Khasi Hills district, and intercepted two heavy vehicles loaded with sugar worth over Rs 10 lakh.
Thwarting a smuggling attempt, the security personnel from the 193 Battalion of the BSF acted on specific intelligence and made the apprehensions.
The vehicles, bearing registration numbers: ML 12 3843 and ML 05 AD 3614; were stopped near the Indo-Bangladesh international border in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.
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