The Commandant of the 193 Battalion, Meghalaya Border Security Force (BSF) interacted with the Commanding Officer OF 28 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) amid ongoing unrest in the neighbouring country.

During their interaction, the BSF officials agreed to cooperate in maintaining the sanctity and safety at the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Earlier this week, BSF troops and Meghalaya Police apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian facilitators during a joint operation. The arrests took place at a checkpoint in a depth area, marking a significant success in border security efforts.

The operation comes amid heightened tensions along the Indo-Bangladesh border, prompted by ongoing unrest in Bangladesh. In response, BSF Meghalaya has implemented a multi-tier domination strategy to bolster security measures.

All apprehended individuals were handed over to the local police station for further legal proceedings.