The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya busted a smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

Acting on specific intelligence, the vigilant troops of the BSF seized contraband worth over Rs 4.5 lakh, including sugar, garlic, blankets, liquor and betel nut.

The operation is a testament to the relentless efforts of the security force and shows the commitment of the security personnel to prevent unlawful crossings to ensure border security.

Earlier this week, the Meghalaya BSF acted on specific intelligence and thwarted a smuggling operation near the India-Bangladesh border.

The operation led to the seizure of contraband goods, including fish, garlic, puchka (crispy snack), and blankets, collectively valued at Rs 11.49 lakh.