The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya, on November 13 foiled separate attempts intending smuggling of cattle and other items across the international border.

The operations resulted in the seizure of two pick-up vehicles loaded with cattle and garlic valued at over Rs 15 lakhs. The seized items were intended for illegal transport to Bangladesh through the border areas of East Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills districts.

Acting on specific information, the security personnel of the 22nd BSF Battalion, in one of the operations, intercepted pick-ups deployed near the international border located along the South Garo Hills district.

The BSF troops intercepted two bolero pick-ups, bearing registration numbers - ML 08 K 3955 and AS 18AC 7177 - loaded with a total of 40 cattle, which were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh.

The vehicles and cattle were handed over to the concerned police station for further necessary action.

Meanwhile, in another operation, the BSF troops from the 110th Battalion BSF seized 5,320 kilograms of garlic near the international border in East Khasi Hills district.

The troops discovered the garlic concealed in a jungle area near the border. Following the seizure, the garlic was handed over to the concerned customs office for further necessary action.