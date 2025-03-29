The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya foiled a smuggling bid during a search operation, leading to the seizure of 285 Yaba tablets intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.

The 144 Battalion of the BSF launched the operation on March 28, based on specific intelligence, in the vicinity of the international border under South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

During the operation, the BSF team thoroughly searched the area and recovered a black plastic packet concealed near a tree. Upon inspection, the packet contained 285 Yaba tablets, a highly addictive narcotic, which was intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.

The seized drugs were subsequently handed over to the Gasuapara Police Station, SGH, for further legal proceedings.

The Border Security Force remains committed to curbing cross-border smuggling and protecting the nation’s borders from illicit activities. This operation highlights the BSF’s vigilance and dedication in preventing the infiltration of narcotics and safeguarding local communities from the harmful effects of drug trafficking.

In another operation, based on specific intelligence, BSF Meghalaya rescued 19 cattle near the international border of West Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya during the early hours of March 28. The cattle were intended to be smuggled into Bangladesh. The rescued animals were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.