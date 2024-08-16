Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya thwarted cattle smuggling attempt at the Indo-Bangladesh border, on August 15.

During the operation, the party successfully rescued 13 cattle hidden in a jungle area, intended for smuggling into Bangladesh. The cattle were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the bordering area of West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

Acting on specific information, BSF troops of 4 Battalion conducted a special operation near the international border. The seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police station for further necessary action.

In another operation, troops from the 181 Bn BSF, apprehended three Indian nationals along with sugar meant for smuggling into Bangladesh through the International border of South Garo Hills, Meghalaya.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed under the Guwahati Frontier successfully thwarted smuggling on August 2 night at the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

Acting on reliable intelligence, on night intervening, vigilant troops from the 49 BN BSF in the riverine border area of Dhubri District rescued 10 cattle that were cruelly tied with ropes and banana trunks and left in the Brahmaputra River's flow to be smuggled across the international border into Bangladesh.