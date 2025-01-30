Border Security Force (BSF) troops of the 04 Battalion Meghalaya intercepted a Bolero pickup attempting to smuggle a large quantity of oranges along the Dawki-Lyngkhat Road near the India-Bangladesh border on January 29.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel set up an ambush in the area and stopped the vehicle for inspection. The driver, an Indian national, failed to provide valid documents for the consignment, confirming suspicions of illegal cross-border transportation. He was apprehended in the East Khasi Hills district.

The seized vehicle and detained individual were handed over to customs officials in Pynursla for further investigation and legal action.

BSF remains on high alert against trans-border smuggling and has urged the public to report any suspicious activities to help curb illegal trade along the border.