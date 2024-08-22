Meghalaya BSF foils smuggling, apprehends 2 at East Khasi Hills border
BSF Meghalaya seized contraband worth Rs 70 lakh and apprehended two individuals at the International Border in East Khasi Hills. The detained individuals and the seized items have been handed over to the Customs Office for further legal proceedings.
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Meghalaya BSF seizes Rs 70 lakh, apprehends 2 in East Khasi Hills
BSF Meghalaya, on August 22, successfully intercepted a smuggling operation at the International Border in East Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya.
Two Indian nationals, residents of Khanduli in East Jaintia Hills, were apprehended while attempting to transport contraband items valued at Rs 70,11,960 in a Mahindra pickup vehicle near the Pongtung area.
The consignment was intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.
The apprehended individuals and the seized contraband have been handed over to the Customs Office in Pynursla, East Khasi Hills, for further legal action.
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