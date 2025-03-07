A smuggling attempt near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district was thwarted by Border Security Force (BSF) troops on March 6, resulting in the seizure of goods worth over Rs 27 lakh.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs, BSF personnel intercepted smugglers in the Dulainala border area, preventing the illegal transportation of cattle and other miscellaneous items into Bangladesh. The seized goods have been handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal proceedings.

Officials emphasised that the BSF remains committed to strengthening border security and curbing unlawful cross-border activities through heightened vigilance and strategic operations.