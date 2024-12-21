The Border Security Force (BSF) of Meghalaya thwarted a smuggling bid, seizing contraband items worth Rs 10.60 lakh intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.

Acting on specific intelligence, the security personnel conducted special operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border in the West Jaintia Hills (WJH) and East Khasi Hills (EKH) districts on Thursday.

During the operations, the troops observed unidentified individuals attempting to approach the border with head loads. Later, the smugglers fled into the nearby forest under the cover of darkness to avoid apprehension.

According to the BSF press release, a thorough search of the area resulted in the recovery of the concealed contraband items. The seized items have been handed over to the Customs Office for further investigation and legal action.

Earlier, the BSF apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals trying to infiltrate into India from the Rattachera area in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, the BSF said on Saturday.

The BSF said that the individuals were lured by Bangladeshi touts who facilitated their entry for 7,000 Bangladeshi Taka and promised free medical treatment in Kolkata for two of them. The apprehended individuals were about to reach Kolkata eventually after crossing the Indo-Bangladesh border, the BSF said in a release.