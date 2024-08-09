The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya frontier held village coordination meetings with the headmen and villagers of different border villages which fall under its Area of Responsibility (AOR).

The meeting was conducted in light of the various activities of violence and political unrest in neighbouring-Bangladesh.

During the meeting, people residing along the border were sensitised on the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh. They have also been encouraged to assist the BSF in effective border management.

Earlier, on August 8, the Meghalaya government temporarily suspended business operations at the border haats along the international border with Bangladesh due to the volatile situation in that country, officials said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and state police have shared intelligence inputs suggesting a high likelihood of cross-border movements by Bangladesh nationals, outlawed militant groups, smugglers, and other unauthorised activities if border haats are reopened, officials added.

Currently, there are two border haats - one at Balat in East Khasi Hills district and another at Kalaichar in South West Garo Hills district.