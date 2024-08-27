The Border Security Force (BSF) Campus Umpling is buzzing with adrenaline as 120 female athletes compete in a high-stakes multi-sport tournament. The Inter-Command Women's Competition, featuring wrestling, boxing, judo, arm wrestling, weightlifting, and powerlifting, kicked off on August 27.

Seventy competitors from the Eastern Command and 50 from the Western Command are vying for supremacy in this two-day event.

The opening ceremony, led by Inspector General Harbax Singh Dhillon, set a patriotic tone with a march past, oath-taking, and cultural performances.

IG Dhillon challenged the athletes to showcase their prowess while maintaining sportsmanship. He emphasised the crucial role of physical fitness in BSF operations, stating, "These sports are not just competitions, but vital training for our daily duties."

He also commended the BSF for its dedication to various sporting disciplines, which are integral to the organisation’s daily operations.