The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya apprehended four Indian nationals near the international border in East Khasi Hills district, and intercepted two heavy vehicles loaded with sugar worth over Rs 10 lakh

Thwarting a smuggling attempt, the security personnel from the 193 Battalion of the BSF acted on specific intelligence and made the apprehensions.

The vehicles, bearing registration numbers: ML 12 3843 and ML 05 AD 3614; were stopped near the Indo-Bangladesh international border in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

Four Indian nationals were apprehended in connection with the smuggling attempt, BSF Meghalaya stated.

The seized goods and the detained individuals were handed over to the Customs Office at Dangar for further investigation and legal action, the release added.

Taking to the microblogging site X, BSF Meghalaya stated, "In its continued efforts to contain smuggling along the Indo-BD border, troops of the 193 Battalion BSF Meghalaya apprehended four Indian nationals along with two trucks loaded with sugar worth Rs10 lakh under East Khasi Hills district. The goods were intended for smuggling into Bangladesh."

On November 20, BSF had also thwarted another smuggling attempt of contraband items at the international border in Meghalaya.

According to the Public Relations Officer, BSF Meghalaya, "On November 19, 2024, vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya, acting on specific intelligence, successfully prevented a smuggling attempt involving contraband items near the international border in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.