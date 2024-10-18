BSF troops stationed in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, successfully foiled a smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh border. Acting on suspicious activity, the 172 Battalion of the Border Security Force seized 980 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, a substance frequently smuggled into Bangladesh.

The incident occurred when BSF personnel noticed smugglers carrying headloads near the border. Despite being challenged by the troops, the smugglers managed to flee, using the dense vegetation and rugged terrain to their advantage. A search of the area led to the recovery of the Phensedyl bottles, which were later handed over to the customs office in Badarpur for further investigation.

Phensedyl, a restricted drug, is commonly smuggled into Bangladesh, where it is used as a recreational drug due to its codeine content. The BSF continues to maintain strict vigilance along the border to curb such illegal activities.