In a tragic incident, a group of wild Elephants attacked two bsf jawans during they on duty near near the village of Nilwagre in South Garo Hills close to the Indo-Bangladesh border on August 9.

Villagers rescued the jawans but one BSF identified as Vijay Kumar lost his life.

Confirming the incident, BSF Meghalaya said, “A valiant BSF Jawan of 181 Bn BSF Meghalaya met a tragic fate, succumbing to an elephant attack while dutifully serving within an elephant corridor in South Garo Hills, Tura at the Indo-Bangladesh border”.

As per police reports, Kumar and his colleague were on a motorcycle and proceeding towards Nilwagre border outpost (BOP) from Doomdomma on official duty.

“On reaching the border road between Rasnagre and Nilwagre, they were attacked by a herd of wild elephants. Constable Vijay Kumar received bodily injuries and was rushed to the nearby Sibbari PHC by locals from near the area. However, by the time he reached the PHC, he was declared dead on arrival,” informed superintendent of police, South Gari Hills.

It needs mention here that Abraham locals from both sides of the border, which remains open during daytime for purposes of agriculture by both Indians and Bangladeshis, were seen helping the jawan immediately after the pachyderms left.another jawan is safe.