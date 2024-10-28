Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Meghalaya took a collective integrity pledge as they kicked off the annual Vigilance Awareness Week on Monday, October 28. Deputy Inspector General Inder Dev Singh led the oath-taking ceremony at the frontier headquarters.

The nationwide campaign, focusing on "Culture of Integrity for Nation's Prosperity," aims to strengthen anti-corruption measures across border areas.

The force has scheduled debate competitions and essay writing contests to engage local communities.

The week-long initiative includes distribution of informational materials to educate residents about reporting corruption and maintaining ethical practices. BSF Meghalaya oversees critical sections of the India-Bangladesh border where smuggling and illegal activities remain concerns.

The awareness drive comes as part of broader efforts to enhance vigilance in border management and build trust with local populations. BSF officials emphasised that community participation is crucial for maintaining security and preventing corruption along the international boundary.