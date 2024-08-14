The Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier has initiated the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to boost patriotism across the region. The drive, part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, encourages citizens to display the national flag from August 13 to 15.

Field units organised walkathons and rallies along the border and in campus areas, involving BSF personnel, civilians, and local residents.

These events aimed to inspire widespread participation in the flag-hoisting initiative at homes, government buildings, schools, and colleges.

The campaign's outreach extended to village headmen, former BSF personnel, and local communities, urging them to display the national flag in public spaces and community centres.