The 193 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya, on July 17 organised a coordination meeting at BOP Gumaghat to discuss issues pertaining to border management.

The meeting was chaired by the DC of South West Khasi Hills district, T. Lyngwa.

In the meeting, the troops engaged with stakeholders, BSF personnel, police officials and members from Customs and the PWD department.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the BSF Meghalaya troops shared the information. "The 193 Bn under #BSFMeghalaya organized a coordination meeting at BOP Gumaghat. Various issues related to border management were discussed by all stakeholders eg #BSF, #Police, #Customs, PWD etc. The meeting was chaired by Sh. T. Lyngwa, IAS, DC of South West Khasi Hills. (sic)"

The BSF in Meghalaya has been particular about the safety in border areas and is working hard to ensure the prevention of any untoward incidents.

Earlier, on July 15, BSF Meghalaya troops detained a Bangladeshi national attempting to smuggle liquor across the border. The arrest took place in the East Jaintia Hills district, near the India-Bangladesh border.

Acting on specific intelligence, personnel from the 172 Battalion BSF conducted a targeted operation in the vicinity of Border Outpost Dona. The operation led to the apprehension of 22-year-old Shameem, a resident of Sylhet district in Bangladesh.