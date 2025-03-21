Meghalaya Border Security Force (BSF) and state police apprehended two individuals and seized a Tata Sumo loaded with contraband near the international border in East Khasi Hills.

Acting on specific intelligence, personnel from the 110 Battalion and state police intercepted the vehicle at Ichamati T-Junction. The suspects failed to provide valid documents for the consignment, raising suspicions of smuggling.

The apprehended individuals and the seized vehicle have been handed over to the Customs Office in Shella for further investigation.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to preventing cross-border crimes and securing the region.