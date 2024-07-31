The Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya on July 31 rescued 69 cattle which were brutally loaded in four Bolero pick-up vehicles. They also arrested six Indian nationals at the international border in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district.

A statement issued by the BSF said that the troops of the 100 Bn BSF Meghalaya, in a joint operation with the Meghalaya police, rescued 69 cattle from the bordering area near the bordering village of Dalu which were meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

During the operation, six Indian nationals involved in cattle smuggling were also arrested. The seized cattle and apprehended persons were handed over to the police station at Dalu for further legal action.

It said that the BSF Meghalaya continues to remain vigilant and dedicated to its mission of protecting the borders and preventing smuggling activities. This successful operation is a testament to the effectiveness of the joint efforts between the BSF and local law enforcement agencies.