A 12-year-old student was evacuated by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Monday after falling unconscious in Umkiang, Meghalaya.

Wandahun Lyngdoh, who attends Holy Cross School, was swiftly transported to Woodland Hospital in Jowai using a CSR ambulance.

The rescue operation was carried out by troops from the 172 Battalion of BSF Meghalaya.

More details awaited.