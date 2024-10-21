Meghalaya BSF rescues unconscious schoolgirl in Umkiang
A schoolgirl was found unconscious by the roadside in Umkiang village, Meghalaya. The BSF provided first aid and took her to a medical facility, where she is now stable.
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Meghalaya BSF rescues unconscious schoolgirl in Umkiang
A 12-year-old student was evacuated by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Monday after falling unconscious in Umkiang, Meghalaya.
Wandahun Lyngdoh, who attends Holy Cross School, was swiftly transported to Woodland Hospital in Jowai using a CSR ambulance.
The rescue operation was carried out by troops from the 172 Battalion of BSF Meghalaya.
More details awaited.
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