The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled seized a huge quantity of buffalo horns and liquor worth over Rs 13 lakh, in two separate operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border.



In a press release, the BSF said, "In a series of continuous operations aimed at curbing smuggling activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border, on 19th September 2024, a patrolling party of 193rd battalion of the Border Security Force apprehended an Indian national along with a vehicle loaded with a large number of buffalo horns concealed in bags.

Meanwhile, the BSF said that the same battalion successfully seized liquor worth over Rs 13 lakhs, which was intended for smuggling into Bangladesh in a follow-up operation on September 20, 2024.



The press release further stated, "The BSF remains dedicated to ensuring the security of the nation's borders and will continue to take decisive action against smuggling and related activities."

Earlier this week, in two different operations, the BSF successfully thwarted illegal smuggling attempts along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya by seizing cattle and other contraband items worth more than Rs 16 Lakhs while being smuggled to Bangladesh through the

International border of Meghalaya, said an official press release from BSF.

The operation took place on Tuesday near the International border in Meghalaya.

Acting on specific info, BSF troops of 193 Bn BSF Meghalaya seized a huge quantity of eatable and contraband items along the Indo-Bangladesh border of the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

The confiscated items were handed over to the concerned customs office for further necessary legal action.

In another operation, BSF troops of the 4th Bn BSF rescued 12 buffaloes from the border area of BOP Hawaitila, while being smuggled to Bangladesh.