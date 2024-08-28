Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted a major smuggling attempt at the India-Bangladesh border on August 26. The operation carried out at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Dawki, resulted in the seizure of contraband worth over Rs 48 lakhs and the detention of three Bangladeshi nationals.

Acting on specific intelligence, the 4th Battalion of BSF Meghalaya, in coordination with local police, customs officials, and the Land Port Authority of India (LPAI), conducted a thorough search of the Shillong-Dhaka Maitri Bus. The vehicle was returning to Bangladesh when it was stopped for inspection.

During the search, authorities discovered a cache of smuggled goods hidden in various cavities of the bus. The contraband included a substantial quantity of silver, sarees and electronic items, including mobile phones, headphones, and accessories.

The three arrested individuals, all bus staff members, could not produce valid documentation for the seized items. They have been handed over to the Customs Office at Dawki for further investigation and legal proceedings.