The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya seized contraband items worth over Rs 10 lakhs along the international border in East Khasi Hills district.

Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF troops of the 4th Battalion in the state, on November 19 foiled the smuggling attempt along the international border.

The successful operation highlights the ongoing efforts of the authorities to secure the region and prevent illegal crossings.

Earlier this month, the Meghalaya BSF foiled separate attempts intending smuggling of cattle and other items across the international border.

The operations resulted in the seizure of two pick-up vehicles loaded with cattle and garlic valued at over Rs 15 lakhs. The seized items were intended for illegal transport to Bangladesh through the border areas of East Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills districts.