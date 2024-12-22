Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF), in collaboration with the Meghalaya Police, thwarted a smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh border, seizing cattle, apples, and other contraband valued at Rs 31.13 lakh in East Khasi Hills (EKH) and West Jaintia Hills (WJH) districts.

A press release from BSF Meghalaya stated that the seized items were intended for smuggling into Bangladesh. Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF’s 04 battalion, along with local police, launched a joint operation near the international border. During the search, a large number of unattended cattle were found tied to trees and scattered across the area. The team swiftly encircled the location and secured the livestock.

In another operation, BSF personnel uncovered concealed fruit boxes during a search based on intelligence inputs. The boxes, dumped in a forested area near the border, were also intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.

The seized cattle and contraband items have been handed over to Meghalaya Police and Customs authorities for further legal action.

BSF Meghalaya reiterated its commitment to curbing smuggling and safeguarding the border, emphasizing its role in maintaining the nation’s security and integrity.